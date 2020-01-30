Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) to announce $753.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $745.23 million to $762.00 million. Open Text posted sales of $735.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Text will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $696.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Open Text has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

