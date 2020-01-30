OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.41

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.41 and traded as low as $16.00. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 1,782,976 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

