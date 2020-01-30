Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Opus Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

OPB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.02. 295,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 27.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

