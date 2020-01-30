Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OPB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Opus Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

OPB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,824. The company has a market capitalization of $906.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.34. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPB. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Opus Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Opus Bank by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

