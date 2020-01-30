Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 462.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 394,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after buying an additional 332,356 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 31,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,768. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

