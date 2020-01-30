Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 43,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 71,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

