Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.33. 302,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,180.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.