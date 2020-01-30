OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSIS. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSIS traded down $4.93 on Wednesday, hitting $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 370,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,537. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.36. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $262,126.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $187,689.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,765.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,723 shares of company stock worth $7,675,841 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 127.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 224.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.