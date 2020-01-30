Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading Up 6.2%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, approximately 388,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 534,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on OVID shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $169.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.82.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $109,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

