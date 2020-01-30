OWNDATA (OWN) Price Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $383,277.00 and $16,487.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006337 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00048925 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00300059 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010767 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011599 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

