Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USAI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 1,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer American Energy Independence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.