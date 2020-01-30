Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKG. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of PKG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,186. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

