Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,175,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. 1,282,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

