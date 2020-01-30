Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.75. 49,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,520. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day moving average of $193.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

