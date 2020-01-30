Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MXI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $64.07. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

