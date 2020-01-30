Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 335 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.95.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.00. 61,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $166.98. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

