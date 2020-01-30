Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 11,632 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNC. Raymond James cut their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE CLNC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.40. 80,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,748. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

In other news, Director Darren J. Tangen bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $1,141,200.00. Also, CEO Kevin P. Traenkle bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $595,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,285.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 170,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,820 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

