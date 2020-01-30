Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 232 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.