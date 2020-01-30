Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 40.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 8.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 19.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RTN. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.19.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.10. 2,984,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.21. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.