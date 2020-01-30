Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.99

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.99 and traded as high as $21.92. Parex Resources shares last traded at $21.73, with a volume of 420,227 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.6099998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parex Resources news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller bought 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,268,513.73. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.36, for a total transaction of C$583,882.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,690 shares of company stock worth $6,494,878.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

