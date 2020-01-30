Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.25-10.85 EPS.

Shares of PH traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,859. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,172.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

