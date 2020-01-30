Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.25-10.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Shares of PH opened at $199.02 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $212.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $359,764.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.31, for a total value of $174,514.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,172.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

