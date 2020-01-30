Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.37. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

