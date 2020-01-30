Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 248 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.