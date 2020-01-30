Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.92. 258,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.85 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.