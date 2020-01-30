Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.50 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after acquiring an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after acquiring an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,925. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $157.93 and a 52 week high of $203.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

