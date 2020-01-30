Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 35,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 896.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 829,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after acquiring an additional 745,810 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 419,371 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 497,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 236,161 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,471,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $59.92. 3,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,438. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.