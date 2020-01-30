Patientory (PTOY) 1-Day Volume Hits $250.00

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Patientory has a total market cap of $442,117.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, Patientory has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.03125160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00194858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00122988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit, LATOKEN and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

