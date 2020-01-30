Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PEGI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.89. 483,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,387. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,451,000 after buying an additional 414,175 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,652,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,676,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

