PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,590.90 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,590.90 or 0.16658913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and $416,544.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.40 or 0.05679785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00128717 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016323 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,593 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

