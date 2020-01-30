Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.49.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,779,920,000 after purchasing an additional 327,750 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,735,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $836,773,000 after purchasing an additional 364,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,536,000 after purchasing an additional 140,425 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

