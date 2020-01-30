Peabody Energy Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 255,891 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,548 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,414 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

