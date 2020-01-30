Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. 2,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $548.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric H. Waser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.