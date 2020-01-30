Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RTO. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rentokil Initial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 475.10 ($6.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.64. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 478.50 ($6.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 447.37.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

