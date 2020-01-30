Peerplays (PPY) Trading Up 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $259,291.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peerplays has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

