Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 725 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 490,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Gentherm makes up 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $21,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,662. Gentherm Inc has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet raised Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

