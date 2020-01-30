Pembroke Management LTD Boosts Holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.16% of James River Group worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Returns Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James River Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JRVR. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 1,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,001,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR remained flat at $$43.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 18,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $231.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.