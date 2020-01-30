Pembroke Management LTD Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,992,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,943,000 after acquiring an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $5.14 on Thursday, reaching $218.72. 157,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,941. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

