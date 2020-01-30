Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,873 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.39% of Bottomline Technologies worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 224,287 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,308. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.