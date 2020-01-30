Pembroke Management LTD Invests $6.24 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.15 on Thursday, hitting $213.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

