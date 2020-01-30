Pembroke Management LTD Raises Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,259 shares during the period. WNS makes up about 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.75% of WNS worth $24,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,790,000 after buying an additional 57,253 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 304,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,171,000 after buying an additional 36,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

WNS stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,646. WNS has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WNS will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

