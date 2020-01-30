Pembroke Management LTD Sells 116,305 Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 442,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 116,305 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $1,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Upland Software by 525.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 73.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Upland Software by 58.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 11,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,518. Upland Software Inc has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

