PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV) Shares Down 24.9%

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:PEMV)’s share price dropped 24.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97.81 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.26), approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.77 ($1.68).

The company has a market cap of $17.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.05.

PEME VCT/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Company Profile (LON:PEMV)

Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to generate tax free capital gains and income on investors’ funds through investment primarily in companies within the leisure and luxury brands sectors, whilst mitigating risk appropriately within the framework of the structural requirements imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs).

