Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Short Interest Update

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 193,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $3,687,000.

PVAC stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 197,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,974. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $360.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

