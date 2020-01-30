PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT.PB)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.67 and last traded at $26.60, approximately 4,457 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

