PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.49

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 4946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

PMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.47%.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

