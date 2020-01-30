Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.987-3.046 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.Pentair also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50 to $2.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.27. 1,344,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,501. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $270,510.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

