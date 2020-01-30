Peoples Bank OH Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 109,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,070,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 310,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $58.96. 570,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $251.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

