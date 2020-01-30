Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Peoples Utah Bancorp has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $533.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,124. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

