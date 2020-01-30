Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PETS. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Petmed Express stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.79. 418,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,462. The firm has a market cap of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. Petmed Express has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

